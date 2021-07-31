FDA sustains ‘any relevant source of evidence’ standard in final intended use rule

The FDA has posted a final rule for its intended use policy for devices, drugs and biologics, which formalizes the elimination of the totality-of-the-evidence approach to determining the manufacturer’s intended use. While the final rule says that mere knowledge of off-label use cannot be the sole determinant of the manufacturer’s intended use, the rule still allows the FDA to infer intended use by “any relevant source of evidence,” a term that may be sufficiently squishy to be functionally equivalent to the controversial totality-of-the-evidence standard.