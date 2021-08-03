EMA’s clinical trial information system to go live in January 2022

LONDON – More than six years after the technical specification was agreed, the EMA clinical trial information system (CTIS) has cleared the final hurdle and can go live in January 2022, after notice of approval was published in the EU Official Journal on Saturday July 31. The approval, following an independent audit of the system, was the spur for the EMA to intensify the training program it is putting in place for trial sponsors and national regulators, to ensure CTIS’ successful implementation.