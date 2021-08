Antengene wins approval for Karyopharm’s selinexor as first and only XPO1 inhibitor in South Korea

Antengene Corp. Ltd. has gained the first greenlight in Asia for the oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor selinexor, in-licensed from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., after South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety gave the thumbs up for its NDA. The drug has been approved in Korea to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in combination with dexamethasone.