FDA post-approval study database hints agency, industry unprepared for tighter turnaround

The FDA’s May 2021 draft guidance for post-approval studies for PMA devices did not present any regulatory novelties, but did propose tighter timelines for filing, reviewing and fulfilling post-approval study (PAS) protocols. However, a review of the agency’s PAS database suggests that both the agency and industry might have a difficult time complying with the proposed new standards for turnaround times for these studies.