Ipsen circles Exicure tech in $1.02B deal for rare neurodegenerative disorders

Fresh off licensing a potential Parkinson’s disease therapy last month, Ipsen SA is again looking to build out its neurodegenerative disease portfolio, this time in Huntington’s disease and Angelman syndrome. An exclusive options deal with Exicure Inc. could bring it two new spherical nucleic acid (SNA) programs for the indications while delivering up to $1 billion for Exicure, plus potential royalties, on top of a $20 million up-front payment. The deal, Exicure's second major SNA collaboration after a hair-loss disorders deal with Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan, sent Exicure shares (NASDAQ:XCUR) up 34.1% to $1.81 on Aug. 2.