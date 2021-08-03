Just weeks after announcing plans to invest billions in an mRNA therapeutics research center, Sanofi SA has acquired Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion, building on a development partnership focused around the technology. Paris-based Sanofi has been working with Lexington, Mass.-based Translate since 2018 on a collaboration and exclusive license agreement to develop mRNA vaccines. The agreement was expanded last year to address current and future infectious diseases and has led to two trials of mRNA vaccines. It’s a challenge to Moderna Inc. and Biontech SE, who were famously ahead of the game with mRNA vaccines during the first year of the pandemic but want to expand their uses into other indications.

Vaccine firm Gdk Biotechnology debuts on Shanghai Star Market with $187M IPO

Jiangsu Gdk Biotechnology Co. Ltd. will further develop its vaccine pipeline after it started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market on Aug. 2, where it raised ¥1.21 billion (US$187 million) in an IPO. The company plans to use the proceeds from the listing to establish a manufacturing plant to produce its quadrivalent influenza vaccine, invest in R&D for other vaccine candidates, as well as replenish working capital and repay bank loans.

FDA issues CRL for treosulfan, sending Medexus shares lower

Despite prior marketing approvals in Europe and Canada, an effort to win FDA support for the bifunctional alkylating agent treosulfan has drawn a complete response letter from the agency, the company's U.S. licensee, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., said. The agency is seeking "clinical/statistical data and analyses pertaining to the primary and secondary endpoints of the completed pivotal phase III study" of the therapy, Medexus said. When combined with fludarabine, treosulfan is intended to offer a reduced-toxicity conditioning regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Medexus shares (TSX:MDP and OTCQX:MEDXF) fell 31% by midday on the news.

Antibe’s otenaproxesul study placed on pause

Because a safety threshold was exceeded in its study of otenaproxesul, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. said it placed the therapy on a required pause. The absorption, metabolism and excretion study is being done before initiating the Toronto-based company’s planned phase III trial. Three subjects in one of the study cohorts showed liver transaminase elevations that were five times beyond the normal upper limit. The company said the findings had not been expected given otenaproxesul’s previous efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic studies. The FDA cleared the anti-inflammatory’s IND for a phase III study in March to treat osteoarthritis pain. Antibe’s stock was taking a hit at midday as shares (OTC:ATBPF) were trading 67% lower.

Ophthalmic version of bevacizumab wins in phase III topline data from Outlook

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) rose 55 cents, or 24%, to trade midday at $2.81 on favorable top-line data from the phase III study called Norse Two, testing an ophthalmic formulation of the VEGF binder bevacizumab, also known as ONS-5010. To be branded Lytenava, the compound met the primary and secondary endpoints in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bevacizumab was first approved in February 2004 as Avastin, from Roche Holding AG, for metastatic colorectal cancer, and has been widely used off label for wet AMD.

U.S. lawmakers to HHS: Use the tools you have to lower prices

Instead of waiting for Congress to come up with a solution to reduce drug prices, a trio of U.S. lawmakers is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to tackle drug prices with the tools it already has – compulsory licensing and march-in rights. In writing to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who has pushed for government march-ins in the past, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) focused on the use of the tools to lower the prices of specific drugs. But they noted that the government’s compulsory licensing authority could be used for medical devices and associated products, as well as drugs.

UK’s Preg-Cov study to fill data gaps for COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy

LONDON – The U.K. has set up the first randomized controlled trial of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women, to assess different dosing schedules. The aim is to find the balance between longer intervals that are known to spur a greater immune response, against shorter intervals that provide faster protection. The backdrop to the study is the evidence that women who are pregnant are more likely to suffer severe disease if they contract COVID-19, and the fact that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 currently causing the majority of infections is more transmissible, more likely to escape vaccines, and is causing more pregnant women to have severe illness than previous variants of the virus.

Trudging forward to fight and understand the twists and turns of COVID-19

The world has been running an ultramarathon since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but despite the ups and downs of cases and deaths, the wins and losses of clinical efforts, every day is another step forward toward herd immunity and the finish line. That is why the work continues. Biopharma companies keep developing therapeutics and vaccines, 964 of them since the beginning, and scientists support research into understanding the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its variants, and the potential for a vaccine-resistant strain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of Aug. 2, there were 198 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, as well as 4.23 million deaths. Approximately 3.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Cytodyn under SEC, DoJ investigation

Statements Cytodyn Inc. made about the potential for its Vyrologix (leronlimab) to treat COVID-19 continue to reverberate. In May, the U.S. FDA took the rare move of publicly countering the company’s statements about trial results. Now, Cytodyn has disclosed that the SEC has subpoenaed company documents related to those comments and to stock trades, and the Department of Justice (DoJ) has subpoenaed the company and certain of its executives in a similar investigation. Cytodyn and several of its current and former officers also face a stockholder class-action suit, filed in March, that alleges they made false and misleading statements regarding the viability of leronlimab as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Also in the news

