Peptidream, Alnylam to collaborate on peptide-siRNA conjugates in $2.2B+ deal

Peptidream Inc., fresh off expanding a multibillion-dollar research and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. earlier this week, has inked a brand new deal with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Valued at up to $2.2 billion, including milestones, the new deal is aimed at the discovery and development of peptide-siRNA conjugates for the delivery of therapies to a wide range of cell types and tissues beyond the liver, the central target of Alnylam's marketed products to date.