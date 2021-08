First interchangeable brings biosimilars to U.S. insulin market

Ushering in a new era for the U.S. biosimilar marketplace, the FDA, on July 28, approved its first interchangeable biosimilar, which also will be the first to bring biosimilar competition to the U.S. insulin space. The honor went to Viatris Inc.’s Semglee, which the FDA recognized as both biosimilar to and interchangeable with Sanofi SA’s Lantus (insulin glargine).