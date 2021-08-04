Positive top-line data from Beyondspring Inc.’s phase III study of plinabulin combined with docetaxel to treat second- and third-line non-small-cell lung cancer compared to docetaxel alone propelled the company value dramatically higher Aug. 4. The New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:BYSI) was trading 164% higher at midday. Plinabulin, the company’s lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent and antigen presenting cell inducer. Compared to only docetaxel, the combination hit the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival and also some secondary endpoints. There were no unexpected adverse event concerns identified, according to Beyondspring.

Sonoma brings in $265M for Treg trials

Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc. has finished raising $265 million in an oversubscribed series B financing to push its cell therapy and a biologic into the clinic for treating multiple, severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is in an increasingly competitive and growing group of companies working with Tregs. But the typical application, cancer, is not Sonoma’s core focus. The financing will also help the privately held South San Francisco and Seattle-based company scale its manufacturing operations for supplying its planned clinical studies. Sonoma’s two most advanced programs target refractory rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes. Since its founding in 2019, Sonoma has raised more than $335 million.

Newco news: Mestag targeting fibroblasts to tackle cancer, immune diseases

LONDON – Mestag Therapeutics Ltd. has closed a hefty $45 million seed round to advance development of antibodies targeting activated fibroblasts, in the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. The aim is to interrupt fibroblast-mediated impacts on immune effector cells, which the company’s high-profile scientific founders have shown act as “immune sentinels,” influencing both the innate and the adaptive immune response.

Pfizer's latest Allegro data ups tempo of alopecia entrant's march toward filing

New top-line results from the phase IIb/III Allegro test of Pfizer Inc.'s once-daily oral JAK3 inhibitor, ritlecitinib, have met the trial's primary efficacy endpoint of improving scalp hair regrowth in patients with alopecia areata vs. placebo, moving the program one step closer to filing. Together with Eli Lilly and Co.'s baricitinib and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s deuruxolitinib, the candidate could potentially become part of a market of emergent alopecia therapies expected to generate as much as $1.7 billion collectively by 2029, according to Clarivate DRG.

NICE announces first quick funding okay as it plays catch-up after COVID-19

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is playing catch-up after seeing its workflow disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has made the first funding approval using a new fast track appraisal process. The cost-effectiveness body has also announced a new partnership with academia that aims to tackle the issue of low uptake of new health technology on the National Health Service, an issue that industry has complained about long before the pandemic. Much of NICE’s work was put on pause during 2020 and it is working through a backlog of assessments for new drugs using the pilot fast track system. NICE, which makes decisions that cover England and Wales, is already reviewing its processes as it tries to keep pace with new technologies, and the fast-track process is part of that workstream.

Prospects line runway in CAH drug development

Publication this summer of phase II data with Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s CRF1 antagonist, tildacerfont, for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism highlighted the indication where a handful of players are known to be active. In the mix are players such as Bridgebio Pharma Inc., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diurnal Group plc. Also far along in its CAH research is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Australian federal court rules that AI can be a patent inventor

PERTH, Australia – In a possible world-first decision, an Australian court has ruled that artificial intelligence can be named as the inventor of a patent. Federal Court Justice Jonathan Beach ruled in Thaler v. Commissioner of Patents that under Australian patent law, inventors don’t necessarily have to be human.

Canada’s patent system steps forward to catch up

For the first time ever, Canada will be granting patent term adjustments beginning next year. That’s welcome news for the biopharmaceutical and med-tech industries, and it’s long overdue, Jeffrey Morton, a partner at Snell & Wilmer, told BioWorld. “This is a really big change,” he said. In the past, lengthy patent reviews have eroded Canada’s 20-year patent protection for drugs, devices and other innovations. Required under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that came into effect a little more than a year ago, the change will bring Canada’s patent system in line with that of other developed countries.

Also in the news

Abcellera, Abcentra, Abl, Aimmune, Aldeyra, Alzamend, Artelo, Avidity, Bausch, Biodelivery Sciences, Biontech, Calidi, Capricor, Cytomx, Defence, Effector, Endo, Enzyvant, Eqrx, F-star, Humanigen, Immuneering, Inovio, Insilico, Intec, Kite, Kyowa Kirin, Mannkind, Merck & Co., Nordic Nanovector, Novavax, Nrx, Olix, Panther, Pharmather, Pharmaxis, Polyphor, Psybio, Rgenta, Sarepta, Schrödinger, Sprint, Stemcyte, Strand, Synaffix, Tenaya, Zai Lab