Pfizer's latest Allegro data ups tempo of alopecia entrant's march toward filing

New top-line results from the phase IIb/III Allegro trial of Pfizer Inc.'s once-daily oral JAK3 inhibitor, ritlecitinib, have met the trial's primary efficacy endpoint of improving scalp hair regrowth in patients with alopecia areata vs. placebo. The new data, to be paired with long-term trial results from Pfizer's long-term Allegro-LT study, move the program one step closer to an expected early 2022 NDA filing.