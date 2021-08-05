The FDA’s quarterly report on device user fee performance goals encodes a number of metrics, such as the rate at which premarket approval (PMA) originals are cited for a major deficiency on the first review cycle. For PMAs filed in fiscal year 2021 to date, the major deficiency rate on the first cycle is 86%, which would be tied for the fifth highest rate in two decades if that rate holds throughout the balance of the fiscal year.

FDA greenlights Zoll’s next-gen Remedē system

Zoll Medical Corp. has released its Remedē EL-X system for the treatment of central sleep apnea in adults, following the receipt of FDA approval. The new neurostimulation device will be rolled out in a phased launch in implanting centers in the U.S.

Impact and Burning Rock team up to develop companion diagnostics for synthetic lethality drugs

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. has formed a global strategic partnership with Impact Therapeutics Inc. to develop companion diagnostics for a pipeline of drugs in the field of synthetic lethality. The initial focus for the two companies will be to jointly develop the companion diagnostics for Impact’s IMP-4297, senaparib, in the treatment of prostate cancer globally. This includes submissions to both the U.S. FDA and China’s NMPA.

4D Biomaterials raises £1.6M to develop soft tissue repair biopolymer

LONDON – Birmingham University spinout 4D Biomaterials Ltd. has raised initial funding of £1.6 million (US$2.2 million) to commercialize a new shape-changing biopolymer for use in soft tissue repair. The material, 4Degra, is 3D printed into honeycomb cell structures that precisely fill voids, provide support and degrade in synchrony with tissue regeneration. 4Degra’s shape memory properties mean scaffolds can be compacted for insertion using minimally invasive surgery and will then expand to ‘self-fit’ the exact dimensions required. Once in situ, 4Degra implants deform along with their soft tissue surroundings, while remaining firmly tethered within their void.

FTC falling behind in merger reviews

Citing a surge in merger filings, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it is adjusting its process for reviewing mergers, which means more mergers may be reviewed retroactively. “This year, the FTC has been hit by a tidal wave of merger filings that is straining the agency’s capacity to rigorously investigate deals ahead of the statutory deadlines,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

Also in the news

