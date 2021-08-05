Bayer AG is acquiring Vividion Therapeutics Inc. for $1.5 billion up front, with the promise of $500 million more in milestone payments, to bring aboard the firm and its small-molecule precision oncology and immunology platform. Vividion’s preclinical programs include multiple targets, with ongoing research into a transcription factor NRF2 antagonist for the potential treatment of NRF2-mutant cancers, plus a lineup of NRF2 activators for various inflammatory conditions such as irritable bowel disease. Vividion, of San Diego, will remain independent operationally on an “arm’s length basis,” Bayer said, in order to “preserve its entrepreneurial culture as an essential pillar,” while benefiting from the larger firm’s expertise and reach.

Pepgen raises $112.5M to support neuromuscular programs

Pepgen Inc., a company developing new therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) from its Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide platform, has closed an oversubscribed $112.5 million crossover financing. Funds from the round will be used to advance the DMD and DM1 candidates to the clinic in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as well as to expand its Boston-based team. Existing investors RA Capital Management, Oxford Sciences Innovation and Cureduchenne Ventures supported the financing, alongside new investors.

Valneva’s chikungunya vaccine hits its phase III’s primary endpoint

Valneva SA posted positive top-line results for its chikungunya virus vaccine candidate showing its phase III study met the primary endpoint of inducing neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of those enrolled in the study 28 days following a single administration. That seroprotection rate was far above the FDA threshold for the study of 70%. The final clinical trial results, including its six-month safety data, are expected within six months. VLA-1553 was awarded breakthrough designation status by the FDA in July, following its FDA fast track and EMA Prime designations. Saint Herblain, France-based Valneva is also developing Lyme disease and COVID-19 vaccines.

Zai Lab and Schrödinger to tackle DDR in $338M partnership

Schrödinger Inc. has paired up with Zai Lab Ltd. to collaborate on an oncology program targeting DNA damage response in a deal that could net Schrödinger up to $338 million. Schrödinger and Zai Lab’s scientific teams will conduct joint research for the program. Both companies will be responsible for the research program expenses on their end. However, Zai Lab will make an up-front payment to Schrödinger to help fund Schrödinger's share of research costs, though the amount remained undisclosed.

New study is both reality check and shot in the arm for SARS-CoV-2 drug repurposing

Investigators at the University of California at San Francisco have identified a confounder that appears to be behind the purported anti-SARS-CoV-2 effects of a number of therapeutic candidates that were identified via repurposing. In the July 30, 2021, issue of Science, they showed that nearly two dozen drugs that had activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro acted not by the various mechanisms that antiviral activity had originally been ascribed to, but by inducing the accumulation of phospholipids in tissues. The findings illustrate the limits of drug repurposing based on in vitro screens. But they also identify one way to improve it.

Chinese vaccines move one step closer to preventing Delta variant COVID-19

Preliminary real-world data showed that Chinese inactivated vaccines are 63% protective against the COVID-19 Delta variant, said China’s top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan at a recent conference. Chinese researchers are preparing to present the real-world data in a paper amid concerns of how well Chinese vaccines can protect against the variant in the latest round of outbreaks originating in Nanjing. Meanwhile, Chinese companies are moving forward to develop vaccines and neutralizing antibodies for the prevention of the Delta variant.

Impact and Burning Rock team up to develop companion diagnostics for synthetic lethality drugs

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. has formed a global strategic partnership with Impact Therapeutics Inc. to develop companion diagnostics for a pipeline of drugs in the field of synthetic lethality. The initial focus for the two companies will be to jointly develop the companion diagnostics for Impact’s IMP-4297, senaparib, in the treatment of prostate cancer globally. This includes submissions to both the U.S. FDA and China’s NMPA.

UK competition watchdog accuses Pfizer of illegal pricing of epilepsy drug

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accused Pfizer, together with a smaller U.K. player, of illegally overcharging the National Health Service (NHS) for the anti-epilepsy drug branded as Epanutin (phenytoin sodium) before it went off patent in 2012. The CMA has reached a provisional view, known as a Statement of Objections, that Pfizer and Flynn Pharma Ltd., of Stevenage, U.K., broke the law by charging unfairly high prices for capsules of the drug. It’s the latest twist in an ongoing case, which is one of the most notorious examples of alleged pharma price gouging seen in the U.K. The CMA’s announcement confirms a 2016 finding that the companies exploited a loophole to charge unfairly high prices after September 2012, when the drug lost patent protection.

Canada’s Rx price review board slapped for overstepping its bounds

Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal took the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board to task for trying to control prescription drug prices rather than sticking to its authority to police excessive prices when it ordered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to “forfeit excess revenues” generated by Soliris (eculizumab) between 2009 and 2017. Overturning a lower court that had rejected Alexion’s request of a judicial review of the board’s decision and granting Alexion costs, the appellate court sent the case back to the board for a do-over, along with a blistering lecture about not assuming authority it doesn’t have.

Also in the news

Aardvark, Abbvie, Adamis, Adial, Allarity, Amryt, Anpac Bio, Apexigen, Appia Bio, Arch, Arena, Biovie, Celularity, Clene, Cleveland Biolabs, Cytocom, Eczacibasi, Eiger, Enanta, Encellin, Everest, Exelixis, Exicure, Eyevensys, Glyscend, Hillstream, Hookipa, Imara, Immutep, Imugene, Inmagene, Insilico, Kadmon, Kissei, Kite, Marvel, Merck, Minotaur, Monopar, Mymd, Noema, Paratek, Pharmaxis, Portage, Praxis, Recode, Regeneron, Roche, Sanofi, Second Genome, Sesen, Sorrento, Stemedica, Synaptogenix, Syros, Telix, Therapeutic Solutions, Transcode, Ultimovacs, Usynova, Valneva, Vaxcyte, Verseon, Xinthera