FDA says PMA first cycle major deficiency rate approaching 21st century high

The FDA’s quarterly report on device user fee performance goals encodes a number of metrics, such as the rate at which PMA originals are cited for a major deficiency on the first review cycle. For premarket approval applications (PMAs) filed in fiscal year 2021 to date, the major deficiency rate on the first cycle is 86%, which would be tied for the fifth highest rate in two decades if that rate holds throughout the balance of the fiscal year.