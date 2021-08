MDCG recommends formal implementation of UDI procedures in quality management system

The European Commission’s Medical Device Coordination Group has posted several guidances for unique device identifiers (UDIs), the most recent of which is related to a company’s quality management system. While most regulators have developed policies related to UDIs, this MDCG guidance recommends that device makers formally incorporate those requirements into their QMS programs, and that notified bodies will examine the manufacturer’s compliance with these requirements during inspections.