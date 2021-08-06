Pepgen raises $112.5M to support neuromuscular, neurologic disease programs

Pepgen Inc., a company developing new therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) from its Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide platform, has closed an oversubscribed $112.5 million crossover financing. Funds from the round will be used to advance the DMD and DM1 candidates to the clinic in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as well as to expand its Boston-based team. The latest round follows Pepgen’s $45 million series A, led by RA Capital and announced in December 2020.