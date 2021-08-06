Medtronic plc reported it will acquire Intersect ENT, a deal which would represent a major expansion of Medtronic’s footprint in the ear/nose/throat space. Medtronic said the acquisition should be neutral to adjusted per-share earnings in the first 12 months after the deal closes, but will be accretive thereafter. Intersect’s products for chronic rhinosinusitis will give Medtronic access to a medical market said to be among the top 10 most expensive conditions for employers, with a potential patient population of 35 million in the U.S. alone.

Microport raises $150M in series C for CRM business, settles lawsuit against Medacta

Microport Scientific Corp.’s cardiac rhythm disorders subsidiary, Microport Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited (Microport CRM), has confirmed agreements for a series C financing that would net it total investment proceeds of $150 million. The financing is expected to close in early August 2021. In addition, the company’s Microport Orthopedics Inc. subsidiary has reached an agreement resolving Microport’s claims against Medacta USA Inc. and Switzerland-based Medacta International SA of patent infringement and tortious interference with contract. Medacta USA will pay to Microport Inc. the sum of $7 million by five days after the signature of the agreement, and the sum of $5 million over a term of seven years. The settlement agreement also “contemplates the contribution by Medacta of marketing activities in a low single digit amount over a period of four years.”

Swift Medical raises $35M to break silence around wound care technology

TORONTO – A “silent epidemic” all but “ignored” by medical technology developers. That’s how Carlo Perez, founder and CEO of Swift Medical Inc. described the hesitancy of the industry to directly tackle chronic wound care through development of more advanced medical imaging and diagnostic systems. Undaunted, U.S. and Canadian investors have raised $35 million in series B funding to advance development and uptake of Swift Medical’s own AI-powered, digital wound care platform.

Health Canada likes what it sees in Sievrt VR radiology platform

TORONTO – Health Canada has green-lighted an all-in-one virtual reality (VR) platform for use in diagnostic radiology. Software developer Luxsonic Inc. said the award of a class 2 medical device license to its mobile Sievrt suite of diagnostic tools is the first time a VR system of this kind has been approved by a national regulatory agency. “We’ve been working with radiologists from the beginning to craft and define what we’re building and demonstrating Sievrt to over two hundred radiologists,” CEO and Luxsonic co-founder Mike Wesolowski told BioWorld.

Also in the news

Alphatec Holdings, BD, Certest Biotec, Echonous, Guardant Health, Nephrosant, Outset Medical, Us2.ai