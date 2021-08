Akeso’s PD-1 drug wins China approval for Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Akeso Inc. became the fifth company to score an approval for a homegrown PD-1 antibody in China, with penpulimab cleared for relapsed or refractory (r/r) classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL). The company is seeking more approvals for nasopharyngeal and lung cancers in both China and the U.S. to stand out in the increasingly competitive PD-1 space.