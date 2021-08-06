Eqrx Inc., a startup co-founded by serial biotech entrepreneur and investor Alexis Borisy to deliver new medicines for cancer and other conditions at "radically lower prices," is poised to raise up to $1.8 billion via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CM Life Sciences III Inc. The transaction, which would bring Eqrx to Nasdaq, includes a fully committed and upsized PIPE of $1.2 billion led by Softbank Group's SB Management Ltd. as well as SPAC sponsors Casdin Capital LLC and Corvex Management LP. Eqrx said proceeds from the deal will help it continue building its clinical development organization, accelerate toward commercialization of its late-stage drug candidates and continue building out its pipeline.

Hong Kong looks to introduce SPAC listings, but market unsure about impact

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) has taken the first step toward allowing listings on the market via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “blank check” companies. The move has left biotech companies wondering if the change could provide the next big opportunity to join the market after pre-revenue companies were first allowed to list there under a 2018 main board listing rule paved the path for them to do so.

Sanofi’s long-term ERT for Pompe disease gets FDA nod

A three-month delay proved to be of no concern for Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), Sanofi SA’s long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), which gained FDA approval for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Designed to be administered as a monotherapy ERT every two weeks, Nexviazyme is expected to be available in the coming weeks, according to Paris-based Sanofi. Sanofi has said it will price Nexviazyme the same as the only other FDA-approved therapy, alglucosidase alfa, also sold by Sanofi and branded Lumizyme. The 2020 annual cost per patient for Lumizyme treatment was estimated to be about $630,000.

Akeso’s PD-1 drug wins China approval for Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Akeso Inc. became the fifth company to score an approval for a homegrown PD-1 antibody in China, with penpulimab cleared for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The company is seeking more approvals for nasopharyngeal and lung cancers in both China and the U.S. to stand out in the increasingly competitive PD-1 space. The NMPA approval marks the first triumph for Akeso, which landed a $314 million Hong Kong IPO in 2020.

Aprea myeloid malignancy bid with eprenetapopt combo stalled by partial FDA clinical hold

The FDA put a partial clinical hold on Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s testing of eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine for myeloid malignancies. A reactivator of mutant tumor suppressor protein p53, eprenetapopt is also being tried in lymphoid malignancies and solid tumors; those efforts are unaffected. Regulators are concerned about serious adverse events including fatalities in the particularly vulnerable patient population. About 20 patients are currently receiving the combo in the myeloid malignancy programs, and those benefiting from treatment can continue to receive it. Shares of Boston-based Aprea (NASDAQ:APRE) were trading midday at $4.15, down 15 cents.

Questions over Morphosys’ $1.7B BET deal as Sierra snaps up AZ’s rival for $8M

Sierra Oncology Inc. has swooped for an early-stage BET inhibitor from Astrazeneca plc, paying just $8 million up front for the myelofibrosis drug – a price that raises questions about the $1.7 billion Morphosys AG stumped up to buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its class rival. Financial terms of Sierra’s deal were buried in a filing with the U.S. SEC, which shows that another $208 million could be due to Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca if certain milestones are met, plus royalties ranging from high single digits to low double digits. But even if those development, regulatory and commercial goals are met, San Mateo, Calif.-based Sierra’s investment is tiny compared with the $1.7 billion that Germany’s Morphosys paid up front in June to buy out Constellation and its potential BET class myelofibrosis drug, pelabresib.

Despite strong data, Novavax lacks EUA momentum

Novavax Inc. now says it plans to submit an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine to the FDA sometime in the fourth quarter, backing off previous plans of a third-quarter filing. Novavax and collaborator Serum Institute of India, however, have filed regulatory submissions for EUAs in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) was taking a hit at midday as shares sagged 20%. Also, preliminary phase II data showed a single booster of its COVID-19 vaccine prompted a 4.6-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels in participants. Six months following their first two doses, patients were given the recombinant nanoparticle NVX-CoV2373. The new results also showed more than sixfold higher protection against the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.

Nine-month delay ends with FDA CRL for Spectrum’s Rolontis

Manufacturing deficiencies were cited in the FDA’s complete response letter (CRL) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Rolontis (eflapegrastim), a decision that will further delay to market in the U.S. what could be first novel G-CSF drug in more than 15 years to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The CRL came well past the Oct. 24, 2020, PDUFA date, as COVID-19-related travel restrictions prevented the agency from a timely inspection at a South Korean facility operated by the drug’s manufacturer and licensor, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Henderson, Nev.-based Spectrum offered few details, but noted the FDA indicated a reinspection will be necessary. The company said it plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.

Brisk biopharma financings grow winded, falling behind 2020

For the first time this year, the amount of money raised by the biopharma industry has dropped below the amount collected during the same timeframe last year, even though the number of transactions has climbed by nearly 10%.

Also in the news

