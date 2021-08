‘Guardian’ angle: PMV bound for glory with p53 bid as Aprea falters?

While Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s data disclosed July 21 from the phase II trial with eprenetapopt – also known as APR-246, a reactivator of mutant tumor suppressor protein p53 – plus azacitidine (AZA) whetted interest in taking aim at the “guardian of the genome,” the company’s fortune took an unexpected turn when the FDA smacked a partial clinical hold on work with the duo.