Medtronic’s $1.1B buy of Intersect would solidify its footprint in ENT space

Medtronic plc reported it will acquire Intersect ENT, a deal that represents a major expansion of Medtronic’s footprint in the ear/nose/throat (ENT) space. Intersect’s products for chronic rhinosinusitis will give Medtronic access to a medical market said to be among the top 10 most expensive conditions for employers, with a potential patient population of 35 million in the U.S. alone.