AHI captures vital signs via smartphone or webcam

While the increased use of virtual appointments has made care more accessible for many people during the pandemic, it has created challenges for providers who often lack a means to gather basic health data from patients. Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AHI), formerly Myfiziq Ltd., tackled the problem with a scanning technology that eliminates the need for basic vital sign equipment during telehealth visits by calculating blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate, and body mass index with a quick scan performed on a smartphone or webcam.