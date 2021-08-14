BioWorld - Saturday, August 14, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

AHI captures vital signs via smartphone or webcam

Aug. 13, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
While the increased use of virtual appointments has made care more accessible for many people during the pandemic, it has created challenges for providers who often lack a means to gather basic health data from patients. Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AHI), formerly Myfiziq Ltd., tackled the problem with a scanning technology that eliminates the need for basic vital sign equipment during telehealth visits by calculating blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate, and body mass index with a quick scan performed on a smartphone or webcam.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Diagnostics Digital health Asia-Pacific Australia