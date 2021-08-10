MRNA’s the thing and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. is following as it will merge with privately held mRNA developer Greenlight Biosciences Inc. The deal will bring Boston-based Greenlight to Nasdaq and will claim a $1.2 billion pro forma enterprise value for the company, based on Environmental Impact’s share price of $10 each. Toss in proceeds of $282 million for operations funding and the deal comes to about $1.5 billion. The closing is expected sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. Environmental Impact is sponsored by Canaccord Genuity affiliate CG Investments Inc. Low-profile Greenlight is developing a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate. Along with TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., the two are partnering for feasibility studies to open broader global vaccine distribution of a shelf-stable powder form of the vaccine that could be reconstituted for injection and not require the cold chain other RNA vaccines require.

Shares take rocket ride on Fulcrum’s phase I data in SCD

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:FULC) shares rose 77%, or $6.43, to trade midday at $14.76 on word of positive interim results from a phase I trial in healthy adult volunteers with FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease (SCD). Reported as part of earnings, data in the multiple ascending-dose portion of the study showed proof of mechanism and proof of biology. Cambridge, Mass.-based Fulcrum plans to start enrolling a phase Ib experiment in SCD in the fourth quarter of this year. FTX-6058 inhibits polycomb repressive complex 2 by binding to the EED subunit.

Hutchmed gains China rights for Epizyme’s Tazverik in $310M pact

Hutchmed Ltd. has struck a deal for Epizyme Inc.’s cancer therapy Tazverik (tazemetostat) that could bring the latter up to $310 million. The agreement gives Hutchmed rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize Tazverik in greater China, which covers mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

SK Bioscience advances first South Korean-developed COVID-19 vaccine to late-stage testing

SK Bioscience Ltd. has won approval from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to begin a phase III trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GBP-510, making the recombinant protein antigen vaccine the first domestically developed candidate to make it to late-stage testing. “We aim to begin the phase III trials within August and to have the data ready by early 2022,” a company spokesman told BioWorld.

Stress hormones affect brain plasticity via distinct mechanisms

Researchers have shown that glucocorticoids, a type of steroid hormones, target both neuroplasticity-related genes and genes related to ciliary function in the brain. However, the effects on the different processes are mediated via different receptors, and in response to different stimuli. A study investigated the specific targets of glucocorticoids, giving new insights into the biological mechanisms of stress adaptations, and how they are linked to neural plasticity. The researchers published their work in the Aug. 6, 2021, issue of Nature Communications.

HHS settles whistleblower complaint with former BARDA director

Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint last year against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after he was removed from his position as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), reached an undisclosed settlement with HHS, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel reported Aug. 9. According to his complaint, Bright was reassigned to a nonsupervisory position at the NIH after he raised concerns about the government's COVID-19 response and about influence exerted by political and industrial interests on BARDA and HHS, both before and during the pandemic.

FDA: Imaging agents to transition from drugs to devices

Rather than appeal an April decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the FDA is conceding on how it regulates imaging agents. That means the agency will transition some approved imaging agents from drug status to device status and, going forward, it will regulate products that meet both the device and drug definition as devices – unless Congress specifies otherwise. The FDA said in the past it believed it had the discretion to approve imaging agents as drugs even when they met the device definition. The appellate court disagreed.

