Wall Street MAD about Fulcrum’s interim phase I data in sickle cell

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:FULC) closed at $18.77, up $10.44 or 125%, on word of positive interim results from a phase I trial in healthy adult volunteers with oral FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease (SCD). The firm has “already achieved maximal target engagement [MTE] at all three doses,” said Christopher Morabito, the company’s chief medical officer. “I don’t think we’ll exceed that.”