SK Bioscience advances first South Korean-developed COVID-19 vaccine to late-stage testing

SK Bioscience Ltd. has won approval from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) to begin a phase III trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate GBP-510, making the recombinant protein antigen vaccine the first domestically developed candidate to make it to late-stage testing. “We aim to begin the phase III trials within August and to have the data ready by early 2022,” a company spokesman told BioWorld.