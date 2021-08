Nanox reimagines radiology with two acquisitions

Continuing its push to streamline the imaging industry from equipment to vertical integration, Nano-x Imaging Ltd. (Nanox) agreed to acquire Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and signed a letter of intent to buy Usarad Holding Inc. and its related company Medical Diagnostics Web. The timing of the transactions, designed to create an end-to-end radiology solution, was not announced.