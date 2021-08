Hong Kong looks to introduce SPAC listings, but market unsure about impact

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) has taken the first step towards allowing listings on the market via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “blank check” companies. The move has left biotech companies wondering if the change could provide the next big opportunity to join the market after pre-revenue companies were first allowed to list there under a 2018 main board listing rule paved the path for them to do so.