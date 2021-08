Appeals court affirms Life Spine’s injunction against L&K Biomed for Prolift device

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit has affirmed an injunction obtained by Life Spine Inc. against L&K Biomed for the latter’s alleged appropriation of trade secrets obtained by an L&K subsidiary. The outcome affirms that injunctive relief is available to plaintiffs when irreparable harm is plausibly alleged, but also highlights the need for internal controls to avoid accidental use of trade secrets during product development programs.