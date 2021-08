Graphene coating may prevent the formation of biofilms on medical implants

LONDON – Swedish researchers have devised a method for binding insoluble antibiotics to graphene coatings, in an advance that could prevent the formation of biofilms on medical implants. In comparison to other long-winded methods for loading antibiotics onto implant surfaces, they say the way in which they bind active molecules to graphene is simple and could easily be integrated into manufacturing processes.