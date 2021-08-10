Med-tech financings slipping, but still in second place

While the 441 med-tech financings completed so far this year are nearly as much as this point last year (446), the amount of money raised, at $33.43 billion, is 17% below the amount raised through early August of 2020 ($40.14 billion). Just two months ago, the volume of financings was 10% higher than last year, indicating a recent slowdown in activity. Nevertheless, 2021 appears to be on track to beat the $40.7 billion raised in 2019, and it is already ahead of the full year amounts for 2017 and 2018.