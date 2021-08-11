Gentibio Inc. has raised $157 million to develop its engineered regulatory T cells (Tregs), setting itself a target to cure type 1 diabetes and treat other diseases caused by the immune system. Boston-based Gentibio launched in August last year with $20 million seed funding from Orbimed, Novartis Venture Fund and RA Capital. They stayed on into the next round, which was led by Matrix Capital Management with participation by Avidity Partners and JDRF T1D Fund. The funding propels Gentibio into the increasing competitive field of research into Tregs. While they are a potential target in oncology, their immunosuppressive properties could be used to turn down the immune system in diseases where it has become overactive and begun to attack the body’s own tissues and organs.

Fibrogen gets its anticipated CRL for roxadustat

Fibrogen Inc. was braced for receiving a complete response letter (CRL) and indeed it has arrived. The FDA suggested to the company that it would not approve roxadustat’s NDA for treating anemia of chronic kidney disease until more clinical study is conducted. In July, the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee said basically the same thing as it voted 13-1 against approval for the nondialysis population and 12-2 against approval for patients on dialysis unless more trial data are submitted. Other countries and regions have different views, as the therapy already has approval in China, Japan, Chile and South Korea for treating the indication and the EMA’s CHMP also has issued a positive opinion.

Cohbar shares climb as early NAFLD data hints at potential in NASH

Shares of Cohbar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) rose 34.9% to $1.74 by midday on news that a mitochondrial peptide analogue it is testing for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity, CB-4211, delivered "robust" improvements in key biomarkers of liver damage and glucose levels vs. placebo during a small phase Ia/Ib study. A trend toward lower body weight was also recorded among those on the study drug. Results of the testing, which included both healthy and obese adults with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, "validate our novel approach of using the mitochondrial genome as a valuable source of potential therapeutic peptides to treat serious systemic diseases," Cohbar CEO Joseph Sarret said.

Slow sales, safety signals weigh down cancer stocks, despite strong NSCLC data

Contrary to the broader markets, BioWorld’s Cancer Index (BCI) is down by 22% this year, losing more than 7% throughout the month of July, despite oncology driving several high-money deals and accounting for 38%, the lion’s share, of financings. Both the Nasdaq Biotech Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are tracking similarly for the year, up by 13.2% and 15.2%, respectively, as of Aug. 10. Out of the 21 companies that comprise BCI, the one showing the highest gain for the year is Beyondspring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), which is up by 152% within the last couple of weeks based on phase III data of plinabulin in late-stage non-small-cell lung cancer patients. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:KPTI), is one of the biggest decliners following disappointing Xpovio sales.

Regulatory attorney: Latest intended use rule unlikely to be the iteration

The FDA’s latest version of the intended use rule is a complex, 61-page document that cleaned up a few things from the previous version and added a phrase or two to the regulatory lexicon. Randy Prebula, a partner in the D.C. office of Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP, told BioWorld that while the FDA left itself some wiggle room by avoiding a prescriptive use of language in the rule, the final rule is unlikely to be the final word on the intended use question.

Also in the news

Adaptive, Advaxis, Akouos, Algernon, Annovis, Avacta, Belief, Biocryst, Bio-Thera, Clene, Cohbar, Crinetics, Curebase, Dyadic, Fibrogen, Fulcrum, Gigagen, Hoth, Humacyte, I-Mab, Immvira, In8bio, Innocare, Intercept, Lantern, Lumen, Neurelis, Point, Puretech, Retrotope, Ring, SAB, Sorrento, Summit, Therapeutic Solutions, Vensica, Wesana