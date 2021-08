Fibrogen gets its anticipated CRL for roxadustat

Fibrogen Inc. was braced for receiving a complete response letter (CRL) and it got one. The FDA suggested it would not approve roxadustat’s NDA for treating anemia of chronic kidney disease until more clinical work is conducted. In July, the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee said basically the same thing as it voted 13-1 against approval for the nondialysis population and 12-2 against approval for patients on dialysis unless more trial data are submitted.