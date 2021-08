Slow sales, safety signals weigh down cancer stocks, despite strong NSCLC data

Contrary to the broader markets, BioWorld’s Cancer Index is down by 22% this year, losing more than 7% throughout the month of July, despite oncology driving several high-money deals and accounting for 38%, the lion’s share, of financings. Both the Nasdaq Biotech Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are tracking similarly for the year, and are up by 13.2% and 15.2%, respectively, as of Aug. 10.