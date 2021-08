Swing Therapeutics gets breakthrough nod for fibromyalgia digital therapeutic

The digital therapeutics market has seen an explosion of innovative products and interested investors. Regulators, too, have acknowledged their potential to improve outcomes in patients with chronic or debilitating conditions – often at lower cost and with less side effects than traditional drug therapies. To that end, the FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Swing Therapeutics Inc. for its prescription digital therapeutic for the management of fibromyalgia.