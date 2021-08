Regulatory attorney: Latest intended use rule unlikely to be the final iteration

The FDA’s latest version of the intended use rule is a complex, 61-page document that cleaned up a few things from the previous version and added a phrase or two to the regulatory lexicon. Randy Prebula, a partner in the D.C. office of Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP, told BioWorld that while the FDA left itself some wiggle room by avoiding a prescriptive use of language in the rule, the final rule is unlikely to be the final word on the intended use question.