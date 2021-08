FDA grants breakthrough status to Auctus for scoliosis treatment system

Auctus Surgical Inc. took another step toward straightening out one of the most vexing problems in pediatric scoliosis with the announcement of FDA breakthrough device designation for its vertebral tethering system. The system offers a non-surgical option to correct spinal curvature without use of fusion or braces and its dynamic magnetic technology enables adjustment as a child grows, avoiding the overcorrection that plagues the only other tethering system currently available.