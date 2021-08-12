According to the White House, the FDA is poised to allow COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. only for those with compromised immune systems. The FDA announcement could come perhaps as early as today and the boosters could be available as quickly as this coming weekend. Those with compromised immune systems may include patients who have received transplants and take immunosuppressing drugs. Those with blood cancers and HIV/AIDS may also be on the FDA’s approved list of those who can receive boosters. The federal government estimates that about 3% of the U.S. population qualify as being immunocompromised.

Could HIV be cured by tackling “lumpy” CD4 cells? France’s Diaccurate wants to find out

Finding a functional cure to HIV is one of the biggest challenges in modern medicine, a task made so much tougher because of the virus’s ability to incorporate itself permanently into a host’s genome. But Diaccurate SAB of Paris, France, thinks it may have a solution – and it’s all down to a discovery showing that the virus seems to make crucial immune CD4 cells go “lumpy,” lose their function, and die. It’s an idea that is so intriguing that Diaccurate has managed to bring on board the Nobel prize winner Professor Tasuku Honjo – who is famously credited with the work establishing PD1 as a target in immuno-oncology – to chair its scientific advisory board.

Chantix in a fix, cytisinicline set to Achieve greatness in anti-smoking space?

Pfizer Inc.’s voluntary recall of batches of Chantix (varenicline) in mid-July called attention to the smoking cessation market, where the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist holds lead position, with Glaxosmithkline plc’s Zyban (bupropion) – another oral prescription drug – also a contender.

Celltrion wins Anvisa approval for COVID-19 antibody in first nod outside Asia

Celltrion Inc. has bagged its first green light outside Asia for its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody Regkirona (regdanvimab) with an emergency use authorization (EUA) in Brazil. Brazil’s Anvisa (Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria) gave the EUA for the drug to treat high-risk adult patients, including those aged 65 or older, with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms on Aug. 11. The regulator reached its decision on the drug, also known as CT-P59, via a unanimous vote.

Belief Biomed’s BBM-H901 wins first Chinese IND approval of gene therapy for hemophilia B

China’s NMPA has given Belief Biomed Inc. the go-ahead to start testing its investigational gene therapy, BBM-H901, for the potential treatment of hemophilia B in the country, marking the first time an IV gene therapy for rare diseases has been approved in China. The company plans to advance the phase I/II clinical trial for the candidate shortly, it said.

New India rule on active substances expected to have minimal impact on companies

A new rule published by India’s Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) that would require additional tests, trials or even approvals for drugs after changes in their active substances is likely to have only limited impact on companies and the market, despite evoking memories of a bruising patent dispute eight years ago. CDSCO outlined the requirements in a July 26 notification that applies to polymorphs, crystalline substances, amorphous substances, solvates and hydrates, salts and derivatives, as well as analogues and esters of already-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Also in the news

