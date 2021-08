Celltrion wins Anvisa approval for COVID-19 antibody in first nod outside Asia

Celltrion Inc. has bagged its first green light outside Asia for its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody Regkirona (regdanvimab) with an emergency use authorization in Brazil. Brazil’s Anvisa gave the EUA for the drug to treat high-risk adult patients, including those aged 65 or older, with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms on Aug. 11. The regulator reached its decision on the drug, also known as CT-P59, via a unanimous vote.