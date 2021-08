Newco news

Could HIV be cured by tackling ‘lumpy’ CD4 cells? France’s Diaccurate wants to find out

Finding a functional cure to HIV is one of the biggest challenges in modern medicine, a task made so much tougher because of the virus’s ability to incorporate itself permanently into a host’s genome. But Diaccurate SAB, of Paris, thinks it may have a solution – and it’s all down to a discovery showing that the virus seems to make crucial immune CD4 cells go “lumpy”, lose their function and die.