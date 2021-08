Belief Biomed’s BBM-H901 wins first Chinese IND approval in gene therapy for hemophilia B

China’s NMPA has given Belief Biomed Inc. the official go-ahead to start testing its investigational gene therapy, BBM-H901, for the potential treatment of hemophilia B in the country, marking the first time an I.V. gene therapy for a rare disease has been approved in China. The company plans to advance the phase I/II trial for the candidate shortly, it said.