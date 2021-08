Vensica, Merz team up for needleless treatment of overactive bladder

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is partnering with Israeli startup Vensica Therapeutics Ltd. on the development of an ultrasound-assisted delivery catheter to deliver Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA) to the bladder wall. The catheter, currently in clinical trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), is expected to be available in the U.S. by 2025.