Biden drug-pricing agenda more a direction than a roadmap

Reiterating prescription drug pricing provisions included in an executive order issued in July, U.S. President Joe Biden provided a bit of context and a little more detail about what he has in mind during a brief Aug. 12 speech on how his “Build Back Better” agenda would lower drug prices. Part of that agenda is to allow Medicare to directly negotiate prescription drug prices. “The only thing Medicare is not allowed to negotiate are prices for prescription drugs. My plan gets rid of that prohibition,” Biden said, adding that Medicare negotiates every other health care cost.