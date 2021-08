Merck's HIF-2 alpha inhibitor wins FDA approval for von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated cancers

Merck & Co. Inc.'s $1.05 billion acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics Inc. in 2019, a big bet on the hypoxia inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor belzutifan, has paid off with an earlier-than-anticipated FDA approval of the drug for cancers associated with von Hippel-Lindau disease. The therapy will be marketed as Welireg.