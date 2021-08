‘Third’ party: ACIP backs FDA move to add COVID-19 shot for some

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) deliberated the matter of third COVID-19 shots, with panel members voting whether to recommend “additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as part of a primary [two-shot] series” in certain immunocompromised patients. A work group set up by ACIP decided previously that the desirable consequences outweighed undesirable ones in such a population.