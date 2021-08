While clinical activity is up by 9% over last year, pandemic news drops

Clinical data in 2021 has risen by about 9.2% in comparison with the same timeframe in 2020. As of mid-August, BioWorld has tracked a total of 2,400 entries of clinical data, which is up from the 2,197 entries last year. The gap has decreased from about 26% in mid-April, suggesting a steady slowdown in activity.