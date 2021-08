Baxter’s Dose IQ software the subject of a class I recall

The FDA applied a class I tag to the recall of Dose IQ software used in infusion pumps made by Baxter Healthcare because of a defect in the software, although there have been no reported injuries or fatalities. The defect is blamed for creating mismatches between the drug library and the drug loaded into the infusion pump, which can lead to potentially deadly over- or under-infusion of the medication.