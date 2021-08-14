Voxneuro cognitive platform to launch following Canadian and FDA approvals

TORONTO – Western New York Imaging Group, a one-hour drive across the U.S.-Canadian border, will soon be the site for a hard launch of Champ, a system developed by Voxneuro Inc. that evaluates suspected cognitive brain disorder or symptoms such as fatigue, memory loss or brain fog. This comes after Voxneuro won FDA registration of the cognitive platform as a class II exempt medical license, followed last month by Health Canada approval of the system for help diagnosing concussion, traumatic brain injury and dementia.