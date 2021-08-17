BioWorld - Tuesday, August 17, 2021
CMS eyes administrative contractor coverage of pulmonary embolectomy

Aug. 16, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed to drop its national non-coverage policy for pulmonary embolectomy, a procedure for which multiple devices have been cleared or approved by the FDA. Several stakeholders, including more than one med-tech trade association, had requested such a change, and CMS indicated that much more evidence will be needed before it can forge a national coverage policy that would eliminate the impending geographically differentiated patient access.
