FDA says studies of BSX mesh OK at 36 months, but lack acceptable benefit-risk profile

The U.S. FDA said the results of a Section 522 postmarket surveillance study of transvaginal mesh devices by Boston Scientific Corp. suggested similar effectiveness and safety outcomes at 36 months compared to native tissue repair. However, the agency said patients with mesh repair for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) are exposed to additional risks, such as mesh exposure and erosion, and thus the agency is disinclined to allow these devices back onto the market.