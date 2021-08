FDA approves Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet LAA occluder for afib

Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for its Amplatzer Amulet left atrial appendage occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of ischemic stroke about a month earlier than generally expected, given the backlog at the FDA. The dual-closure device closes the left atrial appendage during the procedure, reducing the risk of blood clots immediately and eliminating the need for blood thinners both during the healing process and longer term.