Plans for offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the U.S. took a big step forward Aug. 18, as Health and Human Services (HHS) public health and medical experts laid out their intention to offer booster shots across the country for people 18 and older beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose. The plan hinges on the FDA conducting "an independent evaluation" of the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations at its next meeting, Aug. 24.

$90M series B for Vigil to fuel TREM2 efforts; phase I launching this year

Vigil Neuroscience Inc. pulled down $90 million in a series B round to advance a pipeline of microglia-targeted drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is working with a fully human monoclonal antibody, VGL-101, as well as small-molecule agonists of triggering receptor on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2), a microglia sensor that mediates responses to environmental signals to maintain brain homeostasis. A phase I study is due to start by the end of this year. The first indication for the lead TREM2 agonist program is adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP). Rare, inherited and autosomal-dominant, ALSP is caused by a mutation to the CSF1R gene and affects about 10,000 people in the U.S., with about 1,000 new cases annually. Vigil plans to use its findings in rare diseases to help with development of potential therapies in more common illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Virpax breathes easier with positive FDA comments

The FDA’s pre-IND response to Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s MMS-019, a molecular masking spray being developed as an over-the-counter product to limit transmission of SARS and influenza, has the company breathing easier and ready to chase an NDA. The FDA indicated the company could pursue drug approval from the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs, according to the company. The market liked the news as Virpax stock (NASDAQ:VRPX) has jumped more than 400% in the past two days. Preclinical data from ex vivo studies showed MMS-019 demonstrated reduction of infectivity from respiratory viruses such as influenza and SARS-COV-2. The polymer is being developed as a pharmaceutical excipient for clinical use under IND-enabling studies using an analgesic molecule, with ongoing research funded by the U.S. NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

Drug developers on rise, led by Moderna, while other stocks stumble

BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index is at its highest point this year, up 4.99%, despite some index members receiving FDA complete response letters and reporting lower-than-expected sales within the last month. Moderna Inc., with its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine gaining more traction worldwide, is largely responsible for the rise, with its own shares (NASDAQ:MRNA) up nearly 285%. BDDI appears to be following the same upward path as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which have climbed by 11.27% and 15.48%, respectively, this year.

Immunitas lands $58M series B to advance CD161 inhibitor

Immunitas Therapeutics Inc., a company leveraging single cell analysis to identify and validate new drug targets, has closed $58 million in series B financing led by Agent Capital. The funds will be used to advance its lead program, the CD161 inhibitor IMT-009, into the clinic for testing against both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, pending approval of a forthcoming IND filing next year. The financing builds on a $39 million series A round the company secured in 2019.

Jnana closes $50M series B round, picks PKU as lead indication

Jnana Therapeutics, Inc., closed a $50 million series B round and took the covers off its lead program, a small-molecule inhibitor of the solute carrier (SLC) transporter SLC6A19, which it is prepping for clinical trials in phenylketonuria (PKU). Since closing a $50 million series A round in late 2017, the Boston-based chemoproteomics firm has been steadily building up its capabilities in screening for small-molecule binders to SLC transporters and other hard-to-drug protein targets, and its approach has already attracted partners in the shape of Roche Holding AG and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. “We’ve really accomplished what we initially set out to do,” CEO and co-founder Joanne Kotz told BioWorld. The company is participating in what she called “a surge in innovation” in small-molecule drug discovery, enabled by new discovery technologies and computational techniques, as well as by new biological insights.

Exevir eyes SC COVID-19 antibody option as clinical trials kick off

Exevir Bio NV is honing its attack on the crowded market for COVID-19 antibodies, beginning clinical development of a potential subcutaneously administered drug targeting outpatients with early symptoms, who are at risk of further progression. There are COVID-19 antibody options available, with Eli Lilly and Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. getting their products to market in the first year of the pandemic, albeit through emergency use authorizations initially. Based in Ghent, Belgium, Exevir is playing catch-up with other clinical-stage developers like Vir Biotechnology Inc. and Glaxosmithkline plc but is ready to begin trials of its llama-derived COVID-19 antibody following a series A funding round earlier this year.

Also in the news

